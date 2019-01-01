Chevron Left
Back to Create a Simple Checkpoint System with C# in Unity

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Simple Checkpoint System with C# in Unity by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Checkpoints are prevalent in racing and adventure games. In adventure games, they provide a fallback point to which a player can return when the challenges of the game gets rough, and in racing, they can provide additional time to complete a circuit. In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to respawn a player to a saved checkpoint. You'll also update the saved location when a player reaches a new checkpoint, and save the checkpoint location to PlayerPrefs for easy reloading at the next gaming session. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - Transforms - Triggers - PlayerPrefs - String-manipulation...
