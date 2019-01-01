Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Simple Desktop App with VB.NET by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this introductory project, you will have used Visual Studio to create a simple desktop application with VB.NET. This introduction to VB.NET will provide an overview of the Visual Studio IDE (Interactive Development Environment) and VB.NET as you create and test a simple application that adds two numbers together and displays the answer.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....