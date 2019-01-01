Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Simple Scene with ProGrids and ProBuilder in Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to install, configure and use Unity's powerful ProGrids and ProBuilder tools. You'll learn how to create 3D objects that are more complex and useful than the default primitives, then snap them together or position them in your scene by using tools for even spacing and alignment.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity tools:
-ProGrids
-ProBuilder
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....