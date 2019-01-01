Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating a Budget in Libre Calc by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to build a basic budget using Libre Calc. Using a template, you will learn to add, delete, edit, and format a budget to meet your personal or professional goals. You will be able to share the budget, format charts, use conditional formatting, and create a graph. You will also be able to export the Libre Calc budget as a PDF, Excel file, or image in order to share with others.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North American region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....