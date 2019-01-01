Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating And Controlling Git Repository Using AWS CodeCommit by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to work with GIT Repositories on AWS CodeCommit. We will first look how to create authentication credentials to create a GIT repository using IAM Roles. We will then look at how to work with this repository using your local machine. We will look at how to commit & push code written by you and pull any changes made by other users.
We will then move on to look how we can use branches to maintain different versions of a project. Finally we will look at how to how to create tags to make commits more human readable. By the end, you should be comfortable in maintaining and sharing your code in AWS CodeCommit.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....