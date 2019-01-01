Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating Tasks and Goals for a Project in ClickUp by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have created a free account, added tasks, and set goals to your ClickUp workspace. You will learn how to customize your workspace and add folders and lists to organize your created tasks for each project you manage. Within the tasks, we will explore the different tools that allow the easy customization you need for your projects. Also, you will learn how to add goals and targets to monitor the progression. Finally, you will be able to share your workspace with others to effectively communicate and delegate tasks within one platform....