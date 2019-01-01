Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating and Utilizing a Branded Email Template in Mailchimp by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will create and utilize a branded email template customized to your business. This template is reusable for all future email campaigns using the free version of Mailchimp. You will create a personalized branding kit, set up your template with personalized branding, and send your first email with your new, branded template. This is one of multiple ways that Mailchimp can help business owners, like you, brand your company and make sending emails faster and more efficient.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....