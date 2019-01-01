Chevron Left
Back to Creating and Utilizing a Branded Email Template in Mailchimp

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating and Utilizing a Branded Email Template in Mailchimp by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will create and utilize a branded email template customized to your business. This template is reusable for all future email campaigns using the free version of Mailchimp. You will create a personalized branding kit, set up your template with personalized branding, and send your first email with your new, branded template. This is one of multiple ways that Mailchimp can help business owners, like you, brand your company and make sending emails faster and more efficient. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder