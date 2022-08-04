Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Management with Azure: Implement Compliance Controls by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Confidential data stored within a Microsoft SQL Server or Azure SQL Database should be classified and kept safe within the database. This classification allows the SQL Server users, as well as other applications, to know the sensitivity of the data that is being stored. Classification and protection of the data stored in the database is a must – implementation of row-level security can restrict row-level access based on a user's identity, role, or execution context and with the implementation of Dynamic Data Masking you can limit sensitive data exposure to non-privileged users. Using the Azure portal, you can identify, classify, and protect your sensitive data.
In this intermediate-level guided project "Data Management with Azure: Implement Compliance Controls”, you will create an Azure SQL Server and set up sample database. Using sample database, sensitive data will be classified and “protected” using row level security and dynamic data masking. You will also learn what is and how to use Microsoft Defender for SQL.
The requirement for this project is having a free and active Azure account and an active Azure subscription. You will be given short instructions on how to get them in the first task....