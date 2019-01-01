Learner Reviews & Feedback for Decision Control Constructs in C# on Linux by Coursera Project Network
By the end of of this project you will create a guessing game application that pits the computer against the user. You will create variables, static methods, decision constructs, and loops in C# to create the game.
Traditionally, C# and other Microsoft languages have been limited to the PC with Visual Studio as the IDE. Dot Net has been open-sourced and is now available on Linux. The Visual Studio Code IDE also has been fitted with a Language Extension plugin for C# as well for a pleasant developer experience on Linux.
