Chevron Left
Back to Deploy a Video indexing Application using Amazon Rekognition

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy a Video indexing Application using Amazon Rekognition by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this one-hour project, you will understand how Amazon Rekognition works for video analysis and what information is generated for video indexing. You will learn how to deploy a Web Application that uses the AWS SDK to upload and index videos to detect faces, objects, and labels in scenes, maturity content, identify celebrities, and more. Amazon Rekognition is one of the most used Artificial Intelligence services in AWS and is favored to analyze images and videos with colossal confidence and low costs. Once you're done with this project, you will be able to use Amazon Rekognition to analyze and index your videos in just a few steps....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder