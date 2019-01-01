Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy a Video indexing Application using Amazon Rekognition by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour project, you will understand how Amazon Rekognition works for video analysis and what information is generated for video indexing. You will learn how to deploy a Web Application that uses the AWS SDK to upload and index videos to detect faces, objects, and labels in scenes, maturity content, identify celebrities, and more.
Amazon Rekognition is one of the most used Artificial Intelligence services in AWS and is favored to analyze images and videos with colossal confidence and low costs.
Once you're done with this project, you will be able to use Amazon Rekognition to analyze and index your videos in just a few steps....