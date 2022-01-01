Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy Bridgerton NLP SMS Text Generator by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Welcome to the “Deploy Bridgerton NLP SMS Text Generator” guided project.
In this project, we will deploy an NLP text generator model that sends text messages of generated words to a phone number via SMS through a python Streamlit app. The model has been trained on quotes from Netflix's popular tv show "Bridgerton".
This project is an intermediate python project for anyone interested in learning about how to productionize natural language text generator models as a Streamlit app on Heroku and leveraging python modules to send SMS texts.
It requires preliminary knowledge on how to build and train NLP text generator models (as we will not be building or training models), how to utilize Git, and how to leverage multiple Python modules like the email and smtp modules. Learners would also need a Heroku account and some familiarity with the Python Streamlit module.
At the end of this project, learners will have a publicly available Streamlit web app that leverages natural language processing text generation to send generated Bridgerton quotes via SMS to a phone number....