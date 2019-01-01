Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy a Video Indexer Application using Azure Video Analyze by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour project, you will understand how Azure Video Analyzer works for video analysis and what information is generated for video indexing. You will learn how to deploy a simple Web Application that uses the Azure Video Analyzer SDK to upload and index videos to detect faces, labels in scenes, identify celebrities, and more.
Azure Video Analyzer is one of the most popular Artificial Intelligence services in the Azure ecosystem and is favored to analyze images and videos with confidence and low costs.
Once you're done with this project, you will be able to use Azure Video Analyzer to analyze and index your videos in just a few steps....