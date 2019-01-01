Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design a Social Media UI in Android using Linear Layout by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to design a Social Media- Facebook like UI in Android using Linear Layout. You will learn to import all the necessary vector assets icons. You will learn to create the toolbars, to design social media posts in Android Studio, to make use of a third-party library in the project and you will also learn to build the apk and simulate the app on an online android emulator.
Basics of android design concepts are recommended.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....