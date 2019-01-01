Learner Reviews & Feedback for Designing Traps with C# in Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Traps come in different forms and mechanics. They are an ever-present nemesis in adventure and puzzle games and are varied and full of individual tricks that separate one trap from another. But with all its difference, all of it can be traced back to its basic mechanic of catching its prey.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to set up traps, activate them and give the player an opportunity to deactivate them in different ways. You'll also learn the different ways of how objects can either collide and/or interact with each other in Unity and how we can construct a mechanic from it.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- Animation
- Triggers
- Colliders
- Simple C# coding techniques...