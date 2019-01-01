Learner Reviews & Feedback for Develop a Savings Plan with LibreOffice by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a budget with fixed income to incorporate savings with a LibreOffice spreadsheet. You will learn to create formulas that will assist you in your journey. You will also create a working graph that will help visualize your savings as it continues to grow.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North American region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....