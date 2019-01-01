Learner Reviews & Feedback for Discover all the features of ZOOM by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
At the end of this project, you will have all the basic skills to discover the features of Zoom an online video conferencing software. You will be able to interact virtually with your colleagues either by webcam or audio only. You will be able to discover the various features of Zoom.
This project is intended for intermediaries and all people who wish to communicate virtually through Zoom....