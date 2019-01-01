Learner Reviews & Feedback for Display Simple Data with Bar Chart and Split Pane in JavaFX by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will create a graphical user interface with a split pane that contains two panes. The first pane provides text fields to collect data on the number of students enrolled in English major, Mathematics major, and Chemistry major. In the second pane, there is a bar chart with the number of students in each major in the year 2020. When the button in the first pane is clicked, the bar chart will be updated with the number of students in each major in the year 2021....