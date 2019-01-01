Learner Reviews & Feedback for Display Student Data with Linechart and Separator in JavaFX by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, the learners will create a GUI that uses two separators to display controls and a line chart that shows the number of students who have enrolled part time, full time, and online. When data is entered in a set of text fields, a button is clicked to show a line chart for the number of students who have enrolled in these modes of study from 2019 to 2022....