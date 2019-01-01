Learner Reviews & Feedback for Draw an Isometric Sign Post with Inkscape by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to create isometric vector graphics of different sign posts. You’ll build an image with Inkscape, a free vector graphics program. Inkscape gives you the ability to make graphics with clear lines and vivid colors. Since the images are vector-based, you’ll also have the flexibility to edit and resize them again and again—all while keeping the best image quality. You’ll build some sharp and interesting signs.
During this project, you’ll get used to navigating Inkscape’s workspace, learn how to create an axonometric grid, and use that grid to add a signpost and sign. Once you’ve drawn the basic shapes, you’ll add text and details and accessories. Last, you’ll learn how to export your work in vector and raster formats.
By the end of the project, you’ll be comfortable creating a three-dimensional projection on a flat screen.
