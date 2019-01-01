Learner Reviews & Feedback for Expenses in ProfitBooks by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
ProfitBooks is an online accounting and payroll management software for small businesses. It allows users to organize offices finances and track all activities related to their business. This free online tool allows you to manage your money without accounting knowledge, grow sales with powerful invoicing tools, track inventory with ease, and run your business with total confidence.
This project will take a deeper look into the Expenses tab in Profitbooks. We will explore the functions and features Profitbooks has to offer small business owners for managing their business expenses. In this project we will create a purchase order, record an expense for a project we add to the system, record a purchase, create a payment voucher and add a vendor into the system.
ProfitBooks hosts your information on the secure and widely-trusted Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company has also implemented additional security features like secure-access, built-in firewalls, encrypted data storage and periodic back-ups to keep your data safe. You can read more about their security policy here: https://www.profitbooks.net/cloud-data-security/...