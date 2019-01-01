Learner Reviews & Feedback for Explore insights from text analysis using Amazon Comprehend by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour project, you will understand how Amazon Comprehend works and how you can use the power of Natual Language Processing, NLP, and Machine Learning to extract information and explore insights from text. You will learn how to use Amazon Comprehend to extract entities, people, sentiments, and other elements from text like Tweets, understand how the results are organized, manipulate the data and generate a report to explore the insights.
Amazon Comprehend is a fully managed service and it is one of the most powerful Natural Language Processing engines in the market, so you can get up and running quickly, without having to train models from scratch.
Once you're done with this project, you will be able to use Amazon Comprehend to extract, analyze and explore insights in your documents in just a few steps....