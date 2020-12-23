تعليم مبادئ ال SQL Syntax
بنهاية المهمة 1، هتقدر تبني Database و تعمل Tables جوا ال Database
بنهاية المهمة 2، هتقدر تملي ال Database بالمعلومات باستخدام ال SQL Queries
بنهاية المهمة 3، هنقدر تستخدم ال SQL Aggregate Functionsعلي ال Tables.
بنهاية المهمة 1، هتقدر تبني Database و تعمل Tables جوا ال Database
بنهاية المهمة 2، هتقدر تملي ال Database بالمعلومات باستخدام ال SQL Queries
بنهاية المهمة 3، هنقدر تستخدم ال SQL Aggregate Functionsعلي ال Tables.
في نهاية المشروع ده هتقدر تبني Database باستخدام ال SQL Queries. ، خلال المشروع ده، هتكون قادر تملي ال Database بالمعلومات و تعمل Tables جوا ال Database وهتكون قادر تستخدم ال SQL Aggregate Functionsعلي ال Tables.، وأخيرا ، هتقدر نكتب ال SQL Queries Using Conditions وهتكون قادر ت match ال strings باستخدام ال Wildcards. وهذا المشروع موجه للأشخاص المبتدئين المهتمين بالبدء في مجال ال Database و ال Backend Development وسيعزز هذا المشروع الموجه مهاراتكم في Database Design و كتابة ال Sql commands و بالتالي سيضعكم علي اول الطريق في مجال ال backend development و هو من اهم المجالات في ال Software Engineering . هنستخدم XAMPPو هي منصة open sourceوالتي تسمح للمستخدمين باستخدام MYSQL user interface و ال XAMPP يقدر يشتغل علي كل ال operating systems زي Windows,Linux,Macos
Database (DBMS)
Database Management Systems
SQL Queries
SQL
Backend Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
نعمل Tables جوا ال Database
SQL Queries استخدام
استخدام ال SQL Aggregate Functionsعلي ال Tables.
SQL Queries Using Conditions
match ال strings باستخدام ال Wildcards.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.