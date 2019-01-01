Learner Reviews & Feedback for Gain Actionable Feedback with a 4Ls Retrospective in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to lead and document a 4 Ls project retrospective to explore lessons learned while focusing on actions and improvements.
To do this, you will gain hands-on experience working in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork while you build trust, improve morale, and increase engagement during a project retrospective.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....