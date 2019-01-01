Learner Reviews & Feedback for Generate an Invoice with LibreOffice Base by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have used a LibreOffice Base query to retrieve data from a database and used the query results to build an invoice with the LibreOffice Base reporting feature. An invoice is a typical document used by many organizations to bill customers for products or services. Creating the invoice is a two-step process: retrieve the data and display it as an invoice. While retrieving the correct data is an essential skill for a database application developer, arranging and presenting the data in a format that a user finds useful is just as important.
