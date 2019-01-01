Learner Reviews & Feedback for A Geometrical Approach to Genome Analysis: Skew & Z-Curve by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to analyze a complete viral genome using geometrical methods (skews and Z-curve), 2D- and 3D-plotting in Python, and how to use some important Python libraries (like Tkinter, Matplotlib, and NumPy) helping you accomplish this. You will also learn about the genomes of some viruses including, Corona, SARS, HIV, Zika, Nidovirous, and rubella viruses....