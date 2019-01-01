Chevron Left
A Geometrical Approach to Genome Analysis: Skew & Z-Curve

Learner Reviews & Feedback for A Geometrical Approach to Genome Analysis: Skew & Z-Curve by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to analyze a complete viral genome using geometrical methods (skews and Z-curve), 2D- and 3D-plotting in Python, and how to use some important Python libraries (like Tkinter, Matplotlib, and NumPy) helping you accomplish this. You will also learn about the genomes of some viruses including, Corona, SARS, HIV, Zika, Nidovirous, and rubella viruses....
