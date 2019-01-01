Chevron Left
Back to Get Started with Empathy Mapping the User Experience in Miro

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get Started with Empathy Mapping the User Experience in Miro by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to use applied empathy to visualize and understand the authentic user experience and customer needs that have yet to be met. To do this, you will gain hands-on experience applying design thinking, empathy, and context from the customer journey to create an empathy map in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder