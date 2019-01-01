Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Cloth System in Unity 2021 by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Cloth-like movement adds a whole, new degree of realism to games and simulations. Though cloth is ordinarily computationally expensive and complicated to set up, the effect fully justifies the effort. Fortunately, Unity has a basic cloth system that is easy to use and produces very good results for character clothing, flags, banners and whatever else a designer can conceive.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to use Unity's cloth system to create a banner, a flag and dynamically moving clothing. You'll learn how to configure the cloth's properties to mimic different fabrics and apply a wind effect to produce some natural movement even in stationary objects.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
-Cloth
-Capsule and Sphere Colliders...