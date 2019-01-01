Chevron Left
Back to Getting Started with Cloth System in Unity 2021

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Cloth System in Unity 2021 by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Cloth-like movement adds a whole, new degree of realism to games and simulations. Though cloth is ordinarily computationally expensive and complicated to set up, the effect fully justifies the effort. Fortunately, Unity has a basic cloth system that is easy to use and produces very good results for character clothing, flags, banners and whatever else a designer can conceive. In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to use Unity's cloth system to create a banner, a flag and dynamically moving clothing. You'll learn how to configure the cloth's properties to mimic different fabrics and apply a wind effect to produce some natural movement even in stationary objects. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: -Cloth -Capsule and Sphere Colliders...
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder