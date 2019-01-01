Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Version Control in RStudio by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Welcome to this project-based course Getting Started with Version Control in RStudio. In this 2 hour-long project, you will learn how to perform version control in RStudio.
By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will understand how to create R projects, link new R projects with Git and GitHub, link existing R projects with Git and GitHub from the R interface. You will also learn about R markdowns, their use and how to create them.
This course aims at learners looking to get started using the R programming language for version control. There are no hard prerequisites, and any competent computer user or anyone with a basic hang of R should complete the project successfully....