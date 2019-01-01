Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hierarchical relational data analysis using python by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project you will learn how to analyze Hierarchical Data. we are going to work with a dataset related to Mexico toy sales. The dataset contains some hierarchical data about different products sold in different stores in different cities in Mexico. we are going to load this data and after some preprocessing steps, we are going to learn how to analyze this data using different visualization techniques. During this project we are going to learn about a very important concept called Data Granularity. And we will also learn how to use different levels of granularity to answer some analytical question. and at the end we are going to talk about Treemaps and Sunburst Diagram, two handy visualization techniques used for hierarchical data....