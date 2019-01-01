Learner Reviews & Feedback for High Throughput Databases with Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB by Microsoft
About the Course
By the end of this guided project, you will have successfully created an Azure account, logged into the Azure Portal and created, and configured a new Azure Cosmos DB Account, You will have created a Cosmos DB Database and Containers and imported sample data, tested the import by running queries against the database using a Cosmos DB Notebook. You will also have configured both Manual and autoscale throughput against Databases and individual containers and configured request units or RUs Having successfully configured throughput you will have made the database globally accessible by creating a Read replica in a different region thus providing near user access to the data and also high availability. You will have completed this project by then deleting any non required resources to keep costs to a minimum.
If you enjoy this project, we recommend taking the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/microsoft-azure-dp-900-data-fundamentals...