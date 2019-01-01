Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating a DAO website with HOTGLUE by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Traditionally speaking, website designs follow a format based on newspaper layouts. Although that is an useful (unspoken) convention, it does bring limits to what one can create when building a webpage. The tool explored in this project challenges that by allowing users to work on a website just as if they were doing a paper collage with... HOTGLUE. With zero code and straight from the web-browser.
The study object for this project is the website of a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) so you will also learn about this emergent paradigm for human coordination. However, you are most encouraged to bring your own website idea/need and develop that throughout our journey. Let's go?...