Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Create a Gantt Chart in Tableau by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In the world of business managing projects well is essential. Tableau is a powerful data visualization tool that has many applications in a variety of business scenarios. One frequently used tool to visualize time and movement through projects is something called a Gantt Chart. Using Tableau to create a Gantt chart has the added benefit of easy connection with other data sets being collected by this tool. Learning how to take advantage of this powerful business tool to display time-sensitive data is a high-demand skill.
In this project, learners will learn how to start accounts in Tableau, how to prepare data to be used in a Gantt Chart, and how to modify Gantt charts to answer business questions. Learners will also learn how to present their findings for a variety of business scenarios. This course will enable users at all levels of business to answer business questions with powerful data visualizations....