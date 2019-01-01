Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Save Canva Designs to Mailchimp by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project-based course, you will learn to create different designs using Canva and you will learn to integrate Canva with the Mailchimp platform. You will then learn to save Canva designs to MailChimp and not only these you will also learn how you can make use of those saved designs on an email campaign in Mailchimp as an additional tutorial. This course includes Canva Introduction, Exploration of Canva Dashboard, creating designs using Canva to be stored and used in Mailchimp, and creating an email campaign.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....