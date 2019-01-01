Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Use Blob Objects in Azure Storage Account like a Pro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
An Azure storage account contains all your Azure Storage data objects, including blobs, file shares, queues, tables, and disks. The storage account provides a unique namespace for your Azure Storage data that's accessible from anywhere in the world over HTTP or HTTPS. Data in your storage account is durable and highly available, secure, and massively scalable.
In this project, you will learn how an Azure Storage Account works and how you can upload and manage blob objects as well as secure the objects, transfer data and manage the lifecycle of the objects.
Once you’re done with this project, you will be able to use and manage objects in Azure Storage Account with confidence in just a few steps....