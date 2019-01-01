Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to use Automation to Send Emails with Mailchimp by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project-based course, you will learn how to create your first automated email using MailChimp.You will learn to use an automation tool from Mailchimp to send emails to newly added subscribers. You will learn to create a signup form in Mailchimp and we will automate the process so that whenever a new user subscribes to the email list , he/she will receive the email immediately.By the end of this project, you will create a fully automatic process to ensure that people who sign up through the form receive an automated response.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....