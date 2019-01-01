Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Use the QSPM to Analyze and Set the Right Strategy by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to analyze, and set the right strategic direction for your organization with Quantitative Strategic Planning Matrix (QSPM). The QSPM is designed to assess and determine the extent that alternative strategies enable the firm to effectively take advantage of external opportunities, mitigate external threats, capitalize on internal strengths, and improve upon internal weaknesses. As a strategic-management tool, the process can be described as an objective, logical, systematic approach for making major decisions in an organization. In order to analyze and set the right strategy for our organization, we will use a spreadsheet to sketch, conduct the analysis, and determine the best strategic direction, among other alternatives. Also, for us to practically demonstrate how to apply the QSPM to set the optimal strategic direction, we have created an energy services company we want to use for the analysis. The idea is to give you a template that would enable you to apply the model to analyze any organization. The project is for business leaders who want to set optimal strategic direction for their organizations given other competing alternatives. Also, for strategist who are interested in helping organization in making informed strategic decisions. At the end of the project, you will be able to design, analyze, and set the optimal strategy for your organization using the QSPM...