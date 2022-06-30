Learner Reviews & Feedback for Participatory NetLogo Simulations with HubNet by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this guided project you will learn how to use the HubNet technology from the NetLogo modelling environment. HubNet makes it possible to create participatory simulations where users can interact simultaneously in the same simulation using networked computers. By doing so, they are able to collectively enact the behavior of a system.
You will learn how to use HubNet in the context of the BeeSmart Hive Finding model, which has been created from the observations described in the book HoneyBee Democracy. Finally, you will be shown the first steps to design your own custom HubNet activities, modeled after phenomena you find relevant....