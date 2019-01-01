Learner Reviews & Feedback for IAM Role Revoking and Permissions Boundary by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this Project, you will be able to learn how and when to revoke an IAM Role. In this scenario, we are going to deal with a real time example. Suppose, you are working as a security analyst with a global organization called "XYZ". You assigned an IAM role to an EC2 instance and the temporary credentials generated by the role assumption got leaked to a third party. Lets see how can we deal with this situation in an ideal way. This project also reviews the functionality provided by Permission Boundaries and looks at a common use case permission delegation. After completing this Project, you will get a detailed idea of Role Revoking and Permission Boundary....