Learner Reviews & Feedback for Identify One Source of Truth with a Project Wall in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to identify one source of truth by creating a sharable project wall.
To do this, you will gain hands-on experience designing a project wall that ensures transparency, a shared sense of responsibility across an organization, and delivers products faster in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....