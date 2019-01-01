Learner Reviews & Feedback for Implement a Relational database in Azure SQL database by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1 hour long project based course,you will learn to create an azure account and implement an azure sql database.You’ll get to know various purchasing models and select the one that suits best in accordance with your needs. You will learn to use Azure cloud based query editor and change the firewall settings to whitelist your IP. You will also learn to Use SSMS(SQL Server Management Studio) to connect and query Azure SQL Database.Also, you will learn to write a few queries to create tables and insert values.Finally you will also learn to add new users to an azure sql database.
It is recommended that you know basic concepts on SQL and relational data concepts. But even if you don’t have this background knowledge, you’ll be able to complete the project....