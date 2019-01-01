Chevron Left
About the Course

This Guided Project “Implementing Blob Storage in Azure” is for anyone who wants to learn to create blob storage in Azure. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn to create an Azure free account. You will also learn to create an Azure Storage account. You will also learn to work with containers and learn to upload blobs. Additionally, you will also learn to work with snapshots and shared access signatures for granting access to the storage account. To achieve this, we will work through : Task 1 : Introduction and creating an Azure account Task 2 : Creating and Configuring Azure Storage Basic and advanced tabs details Task 3 : Creating and Configuring Azure Storage Networking,data protection and encryption tabs details Task 4 : Creating containers and uploading blobs Task 5 : Edit the content of the files within Blob Storage Task 6 : Working with Azure blob storage snapshots Task 7: Working with Shared Access Signature for Azure Storage Account Requirements: It is recommended if you have some basic knowledge on working with Azure. A credit / Debit card will be required to create a free Azure account....
