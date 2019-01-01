Learner Reviews & Feedback for Import Any Asset from Anywhere Into Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Unity is a powerful engine for developing games and creating environments for real-time rendering. The difficulty for many new enthusiasts is not knowing where to begin when they first behold at the empty void that greets them when they create a new project. Fortunately, there are hundreds of thousands of ready-made assets all over the Internet, which can be downloaded and imported directly into Unity, and tens of thousands of these assets are completely free.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to browse and download assets from many popular asset stores on the Web. You'll learn how to import several types of asset and how to set each up properly in the Unity engine. By the end of the project, you'll have a cohesive playable scene, upon which you can later expand to your heart's content.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- Package Manager
- Manually importing assets
- Configuring FBX models for Unity
- Textures...