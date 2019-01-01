Chevron Left
Back to Intelligent Query Processing in Azure

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intelligent Query Processing in Azure by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to (create Azure SQL Database from Azure portal and with Data Migration Assistant and understand and know how to use Intelligent Query Processing features in Azure SQL database). Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder