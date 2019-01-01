Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Topic Modelling in R by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will know how to load and pre-process a data set of text documents by converting the data set into a document feature matrix and reducing it’s dimensionality. You will also know how to run an unsupervised machine learning LDA topic model (Latent Dirichlet Allocation). You will know how to plot the change in topics over time as well as explore the distribution of topic probability in each document....