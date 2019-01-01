Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to User Experience Building Blocks in Miro

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to User Experience Building Blocks in Miro by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to leverage User Experience building blocks to map, design, and manage the User Experience. To do this you will consider the fundamentals of User Experience and User Interface design while gaining hands-on experience exploring, accessing, and installing building block components in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder