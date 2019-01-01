Learner Reviews & Feedback for iPhone Application Flow with Wireframes in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to apply user centered design principles to design an iPhone application flow with custom wireframes with the goal of creating a seamless User Experience (UX).
To design an iPhone application flow, you will gain hands-on experience applying design thinking, user interface knowledge, and context from each step of the customer journey in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....