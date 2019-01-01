Learner Reviews & Feedback for Configuring the Java Extension Pack with Visual Studio Code by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1.5 hour guided project, you will learn how to get up and running with Visual Studio Code for Java development. We will install the Java Extension Pack together and go through the common configuration issues in order to compile, debug, run, and manage Java projects in Visual Studio Code. Topics covered include: Installation, debugger, language support, project manager, and multiple JDK support. Basic development knowledge with Java is required....