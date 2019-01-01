Learner Reviews & Feedback for JavaScript Decision Programming with If-Else by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this intermediate-level project you will examine the need to make decisions in programming. Using the Notepad++ editor and JavaScript embedded in HTML, you will write the JavaScript code to test a condition and then take an action based on the test result. While the If-Else/Else-If logic in this project could apply to a number of programming languages, the syntax you’ll use is specific to JavaScript. Decision programming is a necessary addition to the tool set for any programmer or application developer.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....