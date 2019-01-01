Chevron Left
Back to JavaScript Decision Programming with Nested If

Learner Reviews & Feedback for JavaScript Decision Programming with Nested If by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this intermediate-level project you will examine the need to make complex decisions in programming that require Nested If statements. Using the Notepad++ editor and JavaScript embedded in HTML, you will write the JavaScript code to test a condition and then take an action based on the test result. The catch is that the action may be to test another condition and take an action based on that test result. As you develop your programming skills, the logic required will become more complex. The Nested If statement will be a great tool for you as you tackle those logic challenges. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder