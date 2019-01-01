Learner Reviews & Feedback for JavaScript Decision Programming with Nested If by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this intermediate-level project you will examine the need to make complex decisions in programming that require Nested If statements. Using the Notepad++ editor and JavaScript embedded in HTML, you will write the JavaScript code to test a condition and then take an action based on the test result. The catch is that the action may be to test another condition and take an action based on that test result. As you develop your programming skills, the logic required will become more complex. The Nested If statement will be a great tool for you as you tackle those logic challenges.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....