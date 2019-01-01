Learner Reviews & Feedback for JavaScript Decision Programming with Switch by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this intermediate-level project you will examine the need to make decisions in programming using the Switch feature in JavaScript. Using the Notepad++ editor and JavaScript embedded in HTML, you will write the JavaScript code to test a condition and then take an action based on the test result. As you develop your JavaScript toolset, you’ll find the Switch to be a useful alternative to the If-Else statement.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....